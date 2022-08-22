AL formed govt in 2008, 2014, 2018 through people’s vote: Law Minister

The minister said this while addressing as the chief guest at a discussion and doa mahfil organised by the ministry marking ‘National Mourning Day and 47th Martyrdom Anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’.

Anisul said though many senior leaders of then East Pakistan colluded with Pakistani Miliatry leaders, Bangabandhu never made any kind of compromise with them.

“Pakistani military rulers used to fear Bangabandhu, they had logic behind this fear. Bangabandhu always used to do systematic politics; he never believed in guerrilla war; he never believed politics of conspiracy. He believed in political movement taking his people along. He had strong patriotism and deep love for his people,” the law minister added.