Evil spirit of anti-liberation forces joins the movement: Quader

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said: “We call upon the young students not to be abused as political tools. At the final hearing in court, lawyers in favour of the agitating students have the opportunity to present their arguments further.”

Mentioning that the apex court of the country will resolve the matter after final hearing, he hoped that the court would take into account the grievances of the agitating students during the final hearing and would pronounce a realistic final judgement and the matter will be settled.

“We urge the agitators to keep patience. At the same time, I request again to avoid all such programmes that may cause suffering to people and return to the educational institutions as per the court’s instructions,” he said.

The AL general secretary also said the Appellate Division gave a four-week status quo on the judgement of the High Court on keeping quota in government jobs.