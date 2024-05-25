'Being born into this family was a mistake', Obaidul Quader's younger brother says

Indicating conflict with his elder brother Abdul Quader Mirza over candidature for the post of chairman at the Companyganj upazila parishad election in Noakhali, his younger brother and candidate Md Shahadat Hossain said, "I think being born into this family has been a mistake. Had I realised that then, I would have told them, to poison and kill me."

Shahadat said this while speaking to journalists yesterday, Friday, during carrying out campaigns in Bashurhat.

Shahadat Hossain is the younger brother of Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader.

Another brother Abdul Quader Mirza is president of Companyganj upazila Awami League and mayor of Bashurhat pourashava.