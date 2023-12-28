Derai’s OC working for AL candidate, alleges MP Jaya Sengupta

Independent candidate and current lawmaker of SunamganJ-2 Jaya Sengupta complained the officer-in-charge of Derai police station is working in favour of Awami League candidate in the 12th national election.

Jaya, the current Awami League lawmaker, filed a written complaint with the chief election commissioner (CEC) accusing OC Ikhtiar Uddin Chowdhury of intimidating voters to cast vote for AL candidate Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mahmud.

The AL candidate is the younger brother of inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun. Mahmud is the general secretary of AL’s Shalla upazila.

He resigned from the post of upazila chairman to contest in the parliamentary polls.