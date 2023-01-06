Politics

Two BCL factions clash in Sylhet, several injured

Correspondent
Sylhet
An injured BCL activist is being taken to hospital at Sylhet Agricultural University on 6 January, 2023.Prothom Alo

Several activists have been injured as two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) have engaged in clashes at the Sylhet Agricultural University (SAU) campus this afternoon.

The clash erupted there around 2:45 pm on Friday and was going on until the filing of this report around 3:15 pm.

According to police and university sources, the president and secretary of the SAU unit BCL called a meeting in the campus on Friday afternoon. But another faction asked the leaders not to hold the meeting, which led to a feud between them.

At one stage, the two factions engaged in clashes and chased each other, after the Jumma prayer. Several activists were seen to have been taken to hospital after sustaining injuries.

Syed Anisur Rahman, officer in charge of Shah Poran police station, said the police force took position outside the campus. They were talking to the BCL leaders and university authorities and trying to bring the situation under control.

