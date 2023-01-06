Two BCL factions clash in Sylhet, several injured

According to police and university sources, the president and secretary of the SAU unit BCL called a meeting in the campus on Friday afternoon. But another faction asked the leaders not to hold the meeting, which led to a feud between them.
At one stage, the two factions engaged in clashes and chased each other, after the Jumma prayer. Several activists were seen to have been taken to hospital after sustaining injuries.
Syed Anisur Rahman, officer in charge of Shah Poran police station, said the police force took position outside the campus. They were talking to the BCL leaders and university authorities and trying to bring the situation under control.