Khoksha upazila parishad polls

BCL president’s brother sustains bullet injuries in attack

Prothom Alo English Desk
The younger brother of Kushtia’s Khoksha upazila Chhatra League president sustained bullet injuries in an attack by unknown assailants over a by-election to a union parishad at the upazila on Tuesday night, reports UNB.

The injured is Abdul Awal Kanak Khan, 25, younger brother of the upazila unit Chhatra League president Shimul Ahmed Khan and son of Bakkar Khan of Malishia village under Joyantihazara union in the upazila.

Kanak sustained the bullet in his neck on his way to home at his village around 9.00pm leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Kushtia General Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Locals said a heated environment had been prevailing in the upazila over a by-election to a union parishad between supporters of the Awami League nominated candidate and candidates from opposition for the past few days.

President Shimul in a Facebook post from his personal account alleged that local lawmaker barrister Selim Altaf George and the upazila unit Awami League president Babul Akter were behind the attack.

The lawmaker, however, denied the allegation and claimed that he had no involvement with the attack and condemned it.  

Syed Ashiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khoksha police station, said though electoral campaign got stopped, infighting among supporters of the candidates were going on.

 An effort is on to nab the miscreants in this connection, he said.

