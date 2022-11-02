BCL president’s brother sustains bullet injuries in attack

The younger brother of Kushtia’s Khoksha upazila Chhatra League president sustained bullet injuries in an attack by unknown assailants over a by-election to a union parishad at the upazila on Tuesday night, reports UNB.

The injured is Abdul Awal Kanak Khan, 25, younger brother of the upazila unit Chhatra League president Shimul Ahmed Khan and son of Bakkar Khan of Malishia village under Joyantihazara union in the upazila.

Kanak sustained the bullet in his neck on his way to home at his village around 9.00pm leaving him critically injured.