BCL president’s brother sustains bullet injuries in attack

He was rushed to Kushtia General Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.
Locals said a heated environment had been prevailing in the upazila over a by-election to a union parishad between supporters of the Awami League nominated candidate and candidates from opposition for the past few days.
President Shimul in a Facebook post from his personal account alleged that local lawmaker barrister Selim Altaf George and the upazila unit Awami League president Babul Akter were behind the attack.
The lawmaker, however, denied the allegation and claimed that he had no involvement with the attack and condemned it.
Syed Ashiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khoksha police station, said though electoral campaign got stopped, infighting among supporters of the candidates were going on.
An effort is on to nab the miscreants in this connection, he said.