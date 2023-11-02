BNP leader Zahir Uddin Swapon arrested

The police have arrested Zahir Uddin Swapon, a senior leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), from the capital's Gulshan area.
He is a former lawmaker from the de facto opposition and its media cell convener.
BNP joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, through a statement, claimed that Swapon was arrested in the evening, but there was no confirmation from the police.
Rizvi also said the ruling bloc's ruthless activities prove that they do not care about the people but about the land and assets. This approach is to ensure their continued control and looting here and amassing wealth abroad.
"Hence, they are conducting a crackdown across the country to arrest BNP and other opposition members. Zahir Uddin Swapon fell prey to the process," he added.
The BNP leader also expressed optimism that the people will gain strength in proportionate with the growing assaults of the ruling bloc and remain steadfast in their demand for an election-time government.