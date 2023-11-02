BNP leader Zahir Uddin Swapon arrested

The police have arrested Zahir Uddin Swapon, a senior leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), from the capital's Gulshan area.

He is a former lawmaker from the de facto opposition and its media cell convener.

BNP joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, through a statement, claimed that Swapon was arrested in the evening, but there was no confirmation from the police.