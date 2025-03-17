BNP facing media trial: Tarique Rahman

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman today alleged that his party is facing media trial like 'one-eleven' period as a group is out to defame BNP.

“BNP is being put on media trial as it is gaining massive public support to be victorious in the next general election if it is held in free and fair manner,” he said while virtually addressing a pre-iftar event at a Gulshan hotel.

He said conspiracy has started again against Bangladesh and a group is hatching deep-rooted conspiracy against the BNP and nationalist forces and the country's independence and sovereignty.