BNP facing media trial: Tarique Rahman
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman today alleged that his party is facing media trial like 'one-eleven' period as a group is out to defame BNP.
“BNP is being put on media trial as it is gaining massive public support to be victorious in the next general election if it is held in free and fair manner,” he said while virtually addressing a pre-iftar event at a Gulshan hotel.
He said conspiracy has started again against Bangladesh and a group is hatching deep-rooted conspiracy against the BNP and nationalist forces and the country's independence and sovereignty.
“The group is being patronized to publish fake news to defame BNP. Just like the way BNP was put on a media trial during 1/11, they are trying to create such a scenario,” he said.
Tarique Rahman appreciated the role of online activists for raising voice for opposition leaders and activists.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam, Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed, Tarique Rahman’s Adviser Dr. Mahadi Amin, Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, among others, also spoke with BNP Publicity Secretary Sultan Salahuddin Tuku in the chair.
A documentary on BNP’s 31-point reform agenda was screened during the programme.