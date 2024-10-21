New debate emerges over keeping AL away from politics, election

A statement from the interim government said that it will prevent the political programmes of the parties including the ousted Awami League, which participated in the last three elections, has given rise to new discussions.

Different political parties including BNP maintain that the problem will arise if any decision is taken about elections or to prevent parties from politics without discussing with the political parties.

After the collapse of the 15 and a half year rule of the Awami League amid the student-people's uprising, the question of banning the politics of the party is being discussed in various quarters. In such a context, for the first time in a briefing on behalf of the interim government, a statement came about not allowing the Awami League to carry out political programmes.

After the dialogue of the political parties with the chief adviser, a journalist asked about preventing the Awami League and its allies from participating in the elections in the press briefing last Saturday.

In response, special assistant to the chief adviser Mahfuz Alam said that those who participated in the last three elections have cheated the people by being elected illegally.

The government's position on this matter is clear—it will create barriers to participation in their political programmes. The process of preventing them from politics will be clearer later. It has legal and administrative aspects. Things will become clear once the election process begins.

However, it is not clear to the political parties whether the interim government has taken any decision to prevent any party from politics or taking part in the elections. Because, in the dialogue of the political parties with the chief advisor on 5 October and last Saturday, no such decision or policy of the government was disclosed.

Some parties have talked about banning the Awami League and its allies. Some parties, including BNP, think that the people will decide on keeping anyone out of elections and politics.