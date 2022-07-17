No more caretaker govt in Bangladesh: Anisul Huq

Law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq today said no more caretaker government will be formed in Bangladesh since the country's apex court declared the system illegal, UNB reports.

"As the present government believes in the rule of law, it abides by the Supreme Court verdict," he told journalists after attending a function at a city hotel.

The minister assured that the next national election of the country will be in a free, fair and neutral manner.