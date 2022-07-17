No more caretaker govt in Bangladesh: Anisul Huq

Speaking about BNP's participation in the elections, Anisul said elections are held under ruling party all over the world through which democracy is established.
Elections will be held under the Election Commission with the ruling party in the state power, he said, adding that the election-time government will just perform the routine works.
"We hope all (political parties) will take part in the polls," the minister said.
Noting that the government has taken several initiatives to reduce the backlog of cases, Anisul said cases are increasing recently while a committee has been formed to find out the exact statistics of the cases.
They will be able to number of the actual caseload in next 10 to 12 days, he added.
Acceding to a press release, the activities of paralegal workers were highlighted in the event. The paralegal activities started in 40 districts with the help of various NGOs in 2008, but currently these activities are being carried out in 10 districts.
The programme is on-going with the financial support of the German donor organization GIZ, the release added.
Law and Justice Division secretary Md Golam Sarwar presided over the event titled 'National Stakeholder Consultation on Institutional of Paralegal Approach' while European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley, British high commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson, German ambassador Achim Troster, country director of GIZ to Bangladesh Andreyas Coke and programme head of Rule of Law Programme Pramita Sen Gupta spoke at the function, among others.