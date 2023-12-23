BNP calls dawn-to-dusk hartal in Rangpur on Sunday

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its three associate organisations have called a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Rangpur city on Sunday, demanding the government’s resignation, release of BNP chief Khaleda Zia and its Rangpur city leadership.

A statement signed by conveners and member secretaries of Rangpur city Jubo Dal, Swechchasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal announced the hartal on Saturday afternoon.