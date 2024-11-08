Conspiracies of anti-democracy forces haven't stopped: Tarique Rahman

Urging everyone to remain cautious, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman Friday said the aides of the fallen autocrat are still active at home and abroad and in the administration.

Mentioning that he also will maintain cautiousness in this regard, he said the conspiracies to make the interim government a failure are still going on. But in no way we could allow this interim government to fail in its tasks.

Tarique Rahman was addressing a brief rally in front of the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters in the capital before the procession, marking the “national revolution and solidarity day” on 7 November.