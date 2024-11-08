Conspiracies of anti-democracy forces haven't stopped: Tarique Rahman
Urging everyone to remain cautious, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman Friday said the aides of the fallen autocrat are still active at home and abroad and in the administration.
Mentioning that he also will maintain cautiousness in this regard, he said the conspiracies to make the interim government a failure are still going on. But in no way we could allow this interim government to fail in its tasks.
Tarique Rahman was addressing a brief rally in front of the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters in the capital before the procession, marking the “national revolution and solidarity day” on 7 November.
Addressing the rally before inaugurating the procession, Tarique Rahman insisted that while 7 November 1975 was the day to know the friends and foes, 5 August 2024 was the day to identify the foes. “None could throw the independence of the country into jeopardy if the pro-Bangladesh forces remain united.”
Tarique Rahman said this procession of hundreds of thousands of people is a procession to protect the interests of the country, a procession to protect one’s rights and a procession to protect one’s right to vote.
If each citizen achieves the right to franchise directly to elect their representatives, then no fascism would return to Bangladesh, he added.
The BNP acting chairman said, “People won’t get the benefits of democracy until making the persons, who desire to be people’s representatives, dependent on the people’s vote. It would be tougher to make low-income people free from the curse of market syndicates even in an autocrat-or fascist-free environment, if we cannot ensure people’s right to direct voting.”
‘Many of the aides still in place’
Addressing as the chair of the brief rally, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said though Hasina fled the country, many of her aides are still active here. They would strike again. “We will foil any such attempt by staying vigilant, cautious and united.”
The BNP secretary general alleged that the Bangladesh Awami League destroyed the state’s structure in a planned way in the last 16 years, and established the country as a mafia state.
BNP standing committee members Abdul Moyeen Khan, Mirza Abbas, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, AZM Zahid Hossain and other senior leaders attended the rally.
The procession started from BNP headquarters in Naya Paltan around 3:30 pm. After parading different streets, including Kakrail intersection, Kakrail Mosque, Matsya Bhaban intersection, and Shahbagh, the procession ended at Manik Mia Avenue in front of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.
Yesterday, Thursday, was 7 November, the day BNP observes as the “national revolution and solidarity day”. The party has announced 10-day programmes, including discussions and processions on the occasion of the day.
After the fall of the Awami League government, this was the first time, BNP organised a large-scale procession. During the regime of ousted Awami League government, BNP had to hold the procession on 7 November in a brief manner subjected to various conditions.
Traffic jam from noon, sufferings
Though Friday was a weekly holiday, huge traffic jams were seen in different parts of the city centring the rally and procession of the BNP.
A huge gridlock was created from Karwan Bazar to Shahbagh intersection via Banglamotor intersection around 1:45 pm. Besides, there were severe traffic jams in the areas surrounding Naya Paltan. People had to suffer a lot from the traffic jams.
No vehicle could move through Kakrail intersection from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The situation was almost the same at the Banglamotor intersection, Shahbagh intersection, Farmgate, and Bijoynagar.