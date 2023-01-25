BNP movement reaches ebb from its tide: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the BNP's movement has reached ebb from its tide as the country’s people do not believe the talking of BNP leaders.

He made the remark while speaking at a rally, organised by Dhaka South City AL, in front of the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital, marking the historic Mass Upsurge Day.