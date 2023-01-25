BNP movement reaches ebb from its tide: Quader

Quader said the result of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s red card is null.
"BNP is now like a pathless passerby," the AL general secretary said, adding that Bakshal was not a party with a single political entity but a national party involving all parties and opinions.
He said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman had become a member of Bakshal by appealing to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
AL presidium members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and advocate Quamrul Islam, joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, organising secretary Afzal Hossain and Dhaka South City AL general secretary Humayun Kabir, among others, addressed the rally with Dhaka South City AL president Abu Ahmed Mannafi in the chair.