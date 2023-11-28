Islami Andolan's dialogue: 'Oppression' brings left-leaning, rightist parties on same dais

Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s senior nayeb-e-ameer Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim said everyone took to the streets against Pakistan as the country could not protect the dignity of vote. People will start a movement against the incumbent government with whatever they have. A movement has to be waged in unison. Already people have been suffering due to the price hike. They would suffer more if an economic sanction is imposed.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s presidium member Syed Mosaddek Billah Madani said sitting of left-leaning and rightist parties at a table itself is a big issue. What is required to oust the government has to be done in unison.

AB Party’s member secretary Mojibur Rahman Manju said any unity is achieved for two reasons - for profit and out of fear. Maybe the people are not being made to understand the loss of their rights. We have to take to the streets with sustenance for a week.

Gano Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque said the election in 2014 could not be prevented. The “vote was robbed” in 2018. Dialogue with this government will not be fruitful. Everyone irrespective of their party and opinions have to take to the streets, otherwise, nothing could be achieved.