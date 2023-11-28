Islami Andolan's dialogue: 'Oppression' brings left-leaning, rightist parties on same dais

Leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and several left-leaning and rightist political parties have reached a consensus regarding boycotting the forthcoming 12th parliamentary election, toppling the government and reforming the state machinery.
The political parties held a dialogue that was convened by Islami Andolan Bangladesh on Tuesday.
Over 100 leaders of more than 50 political parties, educationists, journalists and representatives of different professional bodies participated in the dialogue at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity auditorium in the capital.
The participants include BNP, Revolutionary Workers’ Party, Jatiya Party (Kazi Jafar), Ganosamhati Andolan, Gono Odhikar Parishad, a faction of Gano Forum, AB Party, Rashtra Sanskar Andolan, Jatiya Ganotantrik Party (JAGPA), Nagorik Oikko, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Sammilito Ulema Mashayekh Parishad, Bhasani Parishad, and a faction of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ).
Islami Andolan Bangladesh Amir Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim called on the people not to go to the polling centres to vote in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections slated for 7 January.
Requesting this to the people at the fag end of the dialogue, he said, “Islamic parties, please don’t extend solidarity to an oppressive government. Those who believe in the spirit of liberation, don’t contest the election that would be held following a blueprint.”
He remarked that there was a suspicion regarding the presence of people before starting the dialogue. We are overjoyed seeing everyone here. We have got everyone’s opinions. Our plan of action will be presented soon, he added.
Remarking that the Islami Andolan has to take the responsibility of fulfilling the national aspiration created through the dialogue today, BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said, “The government’s oppression and torture has brought the left-leaning and rightist parties on the same dais. A unity of the oppressed has been formed. The people of Bangladesh seek a reliable leadership, this responsibility has to be taken.”
Speaking at the dialogue, Jatiya Party (Kazi Jafar) chairman Jamal Haider said the consensus has already been reached. Everyone has attended here. People will take to the streets like 1971 against the government if three bigger parties - the BNP, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolan - call in unison.
Taking part in any meeting with Islamic parties, Revolutionary Workers’ Party general secretary Saiful Haque said when a house catches fire, you need to call all the neighbours. As fire breaks out in the country, progressive, democratic and Islamic parties have joined here. The government needs a big push where Islami Andolan can play a big role.
Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s senior nayeb-e-ameer Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim said everyone took to the streets against Pakistan as the country could not protect the dignity of vote. People will start a movement against the incumbent government with whatever they have. A movement has to be waged in unison. Already people have been suffering due to the price hike. They would suffer more if an economic sanction is imposed.
Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s presidium member Syed Mosaddek Billah Madani said sitting of left-leaning and rightist parties at a table itself is a big issue. What is required to oust the government has to be done in unison.
AB Party’s member secretary Mojibur Rahman Manju said any unity is achieved for two reasons - for profit and out of fear. Maybe the people are not being made to understand the loss of their rights. We have to take to the streets with sustenance for a week.
Gano Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque said the election in 2014 could not be prevented. The “vote was robbed” in 2018. Dialogue with this government will not be fruitful. Everyone irrespective of their party and opinions have to take to the streets, otherwise, nothing could be achieved.
Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s joint secretary general Gazi Ataur Rahman moderated the programme where LDP secretary general Shahadat Hossain Selim, former MP Golam Maula Rony, Rashtra Sanskar Andolan’s chief coordinator Hasnat Qaiyum, Nagorik Oikko general secretary Shahidullah Kaiser, NDP chairman KM Abu Taher, Bhashani Parishad’s Habibur Rahman, BFUJ president M Abdullah and Khelafat Majlish’s joint secretary general Mostafizur Rahman, and some other leaders addressed.
Putting emphasis on taking to the streets, they said the ruling party has been fielding dummy candidates to stage a sham election. That is why no problem can be resolved unless the government is toppled.
Earlier, Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s ameer Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim read out a written speech. He made three proposals. Firstly, the cancellation of unilaterally announced election schedule by the “controversial election commission” and create a fair environment for voting by releasing the arrested opposition leaders; secondly, organising the election under a national government by dissolving the parliament; and, thirdly, a proportionate system of election.