BNP’s 48-hour blockade underway

A 48-hour blockade on roads, railways and waterways enforced by opposition parties including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is underway across the country.

The blockade began at 6:00 am on Wednesday and will end on 6:00 am on Friday.

Along with the BNP, other alliances and political parties including Ganatanra Mancha, the 12-party alliance and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) also simultaneously announced the blockade programmes.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami also enforced a blockade separately on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sources concerned said fresh blockaded or shutdown (hartal) will also be announced next Sunday after the weekend on Friday and Saturday.