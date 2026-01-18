Allegations of bias in postal ballots: Chhatra Dal stages sit-in outside EC over 3 issues
Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal are staging a protest sit-in outside the Election Commission (EC) headquarters in Agargaon area of Dhaka, over three issues.
The leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal took to the street in front of the EC headquarters around 11:00 am today, Sunday. They are saying that the sit-in will continue until late night.
Chhatra Dal’s central president Rakibul Islam Rakib, general secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir, and other senior leaders of the organisation are present at the protest. Hundreds of student leaders from various educational institutions are also participating.
Visiting in person, it was found that law enforcement personnel have set up barricades in front of the main gate of the election commission office, while Chhatra Dal leaders have blocked the road in front and are addressing the protesters.
Regarding the protest, Chhatra Dal general secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir said that with the upcoming national election, certain groups are attempting to create unrest in the country. Chhatra Dal strongly condemns these efforts and is protesting against them. He said they are staging today’s sit-in outside the EC to highlight three specific issues.
Highlighting the three issues, the Chhatra Dal general secretary said that regarding the postal ballots for the long-awaited 13th National Parliament elections, the Election Commission has made highly biased and questionable decisions.
This has raised concerns among the public about the Commission’s neutrality. So, the first issue of Chhatra Dal’s sit-in is to demand that the Election Commission immediately resolve the controversy surrounding the postal ballots, added he.
The second issue is that, under pressure from a particular political group, the Election Commission has made reckless and short-sighted decisions instead of responsible and rational ones. This has severely undermined the professionalism of the independent Election Commission.
And, the third issue concerns the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology student union election, where the EC, under pressure from a specific political group, reversed its earlier decision. Chhatra Dal is holding this peaceful sit-in in protest against these controversial and unprecedented decisions.