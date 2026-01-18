Allegations of bias in postal ballots: Chhatra Dal stages sit-in outside EC over 3 issues

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal are staging a protest sit-in outside the Election Commission (EC) headquarters in Agargaon area of Dhaka, over three issues.

The leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal took to the street in front of the EC headquarters around 11:00 am today, Sunday. They are saying that the sit-in will continue until late night.

Chhatra Dal’s central president Rakibul Islam Rakib, general secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir, and other senior leaders of the organisation are present at the protest. Hundreds of student leaders from various educational institutions are also participating.