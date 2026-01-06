Jatiya Sangsad elections: 1.5 million voters opt for postal ballots

A total of 1.53 million (1,533,682) voters have registered through the ‘Postal Vote BD’ app to cast their votes by postal ballot in the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad elections and the referendum.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the registration process through the app concluded at midnight on Monday, which began on 18 November last year.

Data available on the EC website show that the registrations were completed within the stipulated time announced by the commission.

Of the registered voters, 1.28 million (1,281,434) are male while 252,246 are female.