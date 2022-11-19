Govt renewed its strategy of implicating BNP men in fictitious cases: Fakhrul

He also remembered BNP leader M Elias Ali who ‘disappeared’ and said the BNP leader’s wife is still struggling, along with the people.
Fakhrul also remembered victims of enforced disappearance.
He said lower-income people including farmers are going through a tough time as the prices of all essential commodities have shot up.
“Did not they promise to give a kg rice for Tk 10? What is the price now? 70 or 80?” he said adding that the current government has shattered the dreams of 30 million unemployed youth.
“Sheikh Hasina and her government has rendered the country a basket case by resorting to repression for last 14 years. Is the Awami League an elected government? Was there any vote in 2014? No. The voting in 2018 was finished the night before. Then they bragged of winning the election.”
He said the AL government will have to face the trial in people’s court for snatching all democratic rights away.
BNP’s standing committee member Goyeshwar Chandra Roy spoke as special guest at the rally presided over by Sylhet district BNP’s president Abdul Quayum Chowdhury. Standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan and joint secretary general Moazzem Hossain spoke at the rally as special guests.
The mass rally started about two and half hours earlier than the scheduled time. The rally began at 11:30am through reciting from the holy Quran. A huge number of BNP leaders-activists turned up from the morning.
The party has been organising the rallies protesting against the price hike of essential commodities, demanding the next parliamentary election under a caretaker government and the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.
Though no strike was called before the second rally of BNP in Mymensingh (the first one was held in Chattogram on 12 October), transport movement was halted there. Since then, the transport owners and workers enforced strikes before the rallies in Khulna, Rangpur, Barishal and Faridpur.
Goyeshwar Chandra Roy said the government has tried to foil every divisional rally of BNP by resorting to various tricks but the people has given them their replies. The government has to spend four times to foil the rallies than the BNP spent to organise these.
Moyeen Khan said BNP will establish the democracy in the country again and give people back their voting rights.
BNP leader and Sylhet city corporation mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury the people have expressed their no confidence on the government by staying at the rally venue for three days.
BNP leaders and activists from three districts of Sylhet joined the rally in huge numbers defying transport strikes called throughout the division.