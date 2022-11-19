Govt renewed its strategy of implicating BNP men in fictitious cases: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the government has restarted the strategy of implicating BNP men in fictitious cases.

Fakhrul said this while speaking at the party’s Sylhet divisional rally at Alia Madrasa ground at the city on Saturday.

Fakhrul in his 24-minute speech urged prime minister Sheikh Hasina to step down, handing over power to a neutral polls time government.

Expressing his gratitude to the party men for joining the rally in such huge numbers, Fakhrul said, “You have started a new struggle. This is the struggle for your emancipation, and this is the struggle to get back your rights. This is the struggle to get back you voting rights. Sylhet is the place where our liberation war started. The struggle of Sylhet never stopped.”

Remembering the former finance minister M Saifur Rahman, Fakhrul said, “Your leader Saifur Rahman started a new war to free Bangladesh’s economy. He was the catalyst behind the today’s progress of Bangladesh. Your history is of pride and struggle. This is why I say the struggle has started from this holy land of Sylhet today. We must win this war.”