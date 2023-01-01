BNP removes Abdus Sattar from all party posts

Party sources said the action against Sattar was taken as he bought a nomination paper to contest the by-polls to the Brahmanbaria-2 seat that fell vacant following his resignation as a BNP MP.
Sattar recently resigned from all the posts of the party, including the chairperson's advisory council member, on personal grounds.
He was first elected MP as an independent candidate from Brahmanbaria-2 in 1979, during BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's tenure, following his failure to secure a party ticket.
He was the founding vice-chairman of the party's Brahmanbaria unit at that time and worked as the president of Brahmanbaria BNP for 28 years.
A lawyer by profession, Sattar won the parliamentary election to Brahmanbaria-2 four more times as a BNP candidate - in 1991, 1996, 2001, and 2018. He was also a state minister during the BNP-led government of 2001-06.
On 11 December last, he resigned from the parliament along with other BNP lawmakers as per the party's decision.