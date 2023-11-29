Not much pressure on election by int'l community: Salman F Rahman

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s private industry and investment affairs adviser and lawmaker Salman F Rahman said there is not much pressure from the international community over the 12th parliamentary election.
“They (the international community) want to see free, fair and neutral elections. The prime minister Sheikh Hasina and we all said the 12th parliamentary will be held in a free, fair and neutral manner,” Salman F Rahman told journalists while submitting Awami League’s nomination form at Nawabganj upazila’s assistant returning officer on Wednesday morning.
Salman F Rahman is the current MP from this constituency.
On the election, he said it is a good sign that many parties are announcing the names of its candidates as AL announced party candidates in 298 seats, Jatiya Party in 300 seats and Trinamool BNP also declaring its candidates.
The prime minister said the election will have to be free, fair and neutral in any way and he directed administration and leaders-activists to this end.
While journalists drew his attention to the rumor of economic sanctions on Bangladesh, Salman F Rahman ruled out any such possibility.
Claiming to have overseen massive development in his parliamentary constituency, Salman F Rahman hoped people of Dohar-Nawabganj would vote him to parliament once again.
“I’ve a plan to turn Dohar-Nawabganj into model upazilas in the next five years,” he added.
Nawabganj upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and assistant returning officer Matiur Rahman confirmed Salman F Rahman submitted the nomination paper today.