Not much pressure on election by int'l community: Salman F Rahman

On the election, he said it is a good sign that many parties are announcing the names of its candidates as AL announced party candidates in 298 seats, Jatiya Party in 300 seats and Trinamool BNP also declaring its candidates.

The prime minister said the election will have to be free, fair and neutral in any way and he directed administration and leaders-activists to this end.

While journalists drew his attention to the rumor of economic sanctions on Bangladesh, Salman F Rahman ruled out any such possibility.