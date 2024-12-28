Perception is growing that govt is deliberately delaying election: Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said he doesn’t think an unelected government should be in power for a long time.
“We want reforms, actually we want more reforms. But we also want an unelected government to not reign for a long time,” Mirza Fakhrul said while addressing a discussion by the Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (Jagpa) at National Press Club today.
The BNP leader expressed his apprehension about a possible delay in holding the next general election referring to a remark of chief adviser Muhammad Yunus where he suggested setting the minimum age for being a voter to 17 years from 18 years.
“Doing this will lead to more lingering. It’s not us…but we reckon people have an assumption that this government is deliberately lingering the election process,” Mirza Fakhrul remarked.
Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday suggested that the minimum voter age should be 17 years. He made the comment while addressing a two-day long dialogue arranged by Forum for Bangladesh Studies (FBS) at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh.
The BNP secretary general said the CA’s remark has sparked a controversy among the people.
He said changing the minimum age will require making a new voter list.
“I think before making such comments, the issue should have been discussed with stakeholders to avert any controversy,” Fakhrul added.
He also suggested the issue of minimum age for voters should be left to the election commission.
“You are the chief executive of the state. But you are suggesting that the age should be 17. By doing so, you are compelling the election commission. If the age is to be decreased, let the newly formed election commission make a proposal in the end. They will decide…however, any suggestion from him (CA) kind of creates pressure to the election commission,” said Mirza Fakhrul.
Reiterating his party’s full-fledged support to the interim government, Mirza Fakhrul again urged the government to hold the election quickly.
“We reiterate our all-out support to this interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. And we want this government to be successful and we are prepared to extend all cooperation to them. We will request the government to hold the election quickly,” he said.
Mirza Fakhrul reasoned that any delay in holding the election will only exacerbate the existing crisis be it country’s sovereignty, border issues and sabotages.
He also expressed frustration that no case is yet to be filed over money laundering.
“There has not been a single case against those who plundered the banks. The cases that are being filed are just like before arrangning 1000/1500 unknown persons. Such cases are paving way for a trade,” he alleged.
Jagpa president Khandakar Lutfur Rahman chaired and general secretary Jakir Hossain conducted the programme.
Jatiya Party (Kazi Jafar) Mustafa Jamal Haider, National People's Party (NPP) chairman Fariduzzaman Farhad, BNP chairperson's advisory council member Aman Ullah Aman, NDP chairman Abu Taher, Samyabadi Dal general secretary Syed Nazrul Islam, NAP chairman MN Shawon Sadeqi, among others, spoke at the discussion.