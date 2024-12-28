Perception is growing that govt is deliberately delaying election: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said he doesn’t think an unelected government should be in power for a long time.

“We want reforms, actually we want more reforms. But we also want an unelected government to not reign for a long time,” Mirza Fakhrul said while addressing a discussion by the Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (Jagpa) at National Press Club today.

The BNP leader expressed his apprehension about a possible delay in holding the next general election referring to a remark of chief adviser Muhammad Yunus where he suggested setting the minimum age for being a voter to 17 years from 18 years.

“Doing this will lead to more lingering. It’s not us…but we reckon people have an assumption that this government is deliberately lingering the election process,” Mirza Fakhrul remarked.