PM Hasina not afraid of anyone's threat: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said prime minister Sheikh Hasina is not afraid of visa policy and anyone's threat.

"...she (Sheikh Hasina) will never bow down to anyone," he said.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said this while addressing a peace, development and citizens' rally organised by Kabirhat upazila unit of AL at Kabirhat Government College auditorium in the district.

Lawmaker HM Ibrahim and Feni district AL General Secretary Nizam Uddin Hazari spoke at the function, among others, with Kabirhat Upazila AL president Mohammad Ibrahim in the chair.