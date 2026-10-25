Jamaat’s district leadership: The same faces hold top posts for years

Syed Md Abdul Momen, ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s Khagrachhari district unit, has held the post for nearly 28 years at a stretch, since 1998. Jamaat has 79 organisational units across the country at district and city levels.

Prothom Alo examined 43 of these units and found that, as in Khagrachhari, the same person has served as the top leader in many units for years.

Information collected from Jamaat leaders and Prothom Alo’s district correspondents shows that 19 units have had no change in the post of ameer for 10 years or more.

In another 11 units, the same person has held the post for between five and nine years. In one district, a leader has served as ameer for a total of 22 years, with a break in between.

On 14 October, crude bomb explosions and vandalism took place on the premises of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Cumilla city office over the formation of a committee. The personal car of Mahbubur Rahman, secretary of the city Jamaat unit, was also vandalised.