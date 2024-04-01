BCL like-minded welcomes HC order on student politics in BUET
The High Court has postponed the “emergency notice” that banned political organisations and activities in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) campus.
Welcoming the court order, a group of students who believe in the ideologies of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of governing Bangladesh Awami League, paid their respect to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman placing a wreath at his mural on the BUET campus on Monday afternoon.
They chanted the “Joy Bangla” slogan as well.
Information technology affairs secretary of BCL and former BUET student Hasin Azfar and 10 other students took part in the activity.
Central BCL vice-president and also former general secretary of BUET unit BCL, Abu Sayeed Kanak, was near the BUET central Shaheed Minar during the event.
After paying the respect, Ashik Alam, 20th batch student of BUET said, “We’ve got back our constitutional right to express political opinion through the High Court order. We welcomed the verdict by placing a wreath at the mural of Bangabandhu and chanting the Joy Bangla slogan. We welcome all the progressive organisations at BUET. But no dark and anti-liberation organisation and ideology would get any scope to stay here.”
Hoping for a clean politics on BUET campus, Ashik Alam said earlier, “Hopefully, student politics in BUET would set an example in the country. We expect all the progressive organisations to start student politics on BUET campus and fight for the rights of students. We would be happy if the ‘Chhatra Sangsad’ (students’ union) election is organised given that the situation is created.”
Central BCL leader Hasin Azfar said, “It is not that the Chhatra League is reinstated on BUET campus through this court order, rather the student politics is reinstated. Instigated by a quarter, a section does not want student politics on the BUET campus. Everyone will have the right to express their opinions on the BUET campus. But we won’t let any anti-liberation force rise here.”