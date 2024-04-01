BCL like-minded welcomes HC order on student politics in BUET

They chanted the “Joy Bangla” slogan as well.

Information technology affairs secretary of BCL and former BUET student Hasin Azfar and 10 other students took part in the activity.

Central BCL vice-president and also former general secretary of BUET unit BCL, Abu Sayeed Kanak, was near the BUET central Shaheed Minar during the event.

After paying the respect, Ashik Alam, 20th batch student of BUET said, “We’ve got back our constitutional right to express political opinion through the High Court order. We welcomed the verdict by placing a wreath at the mural of Bangabandhu and chanting the Joy Bangla slogan. We welcome all the progressive organisations at BUET. But no dark and anti-liberation organisation and ideology would get any scope to stay here.”