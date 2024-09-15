422 BNP men killed in July-August massacre: Fakhrul

At least 422 of the martyrs of the July-August massacre were affiliated with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He made the disclosure at a press conference at the BNP chairperson’s political office in the capital’s Gulshan area around 11:30 am on Sunday.

They verified the martyred BNP men's identities and addresses and are preparing to publish the list on the official website.