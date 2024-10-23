BNP doesn’t want any state or constitutional crisis: Salahuddin
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said that his party does not want any state, constitutional and political crisis in the country at the moment centering the post of president.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday afternoon, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “President is the highest constitutional post. It’s not any personal matter. The president is a constitutional body. Therefore, it would not be prudent to create any constitutional crisis right now.
The BNP leader further said, "The fascists and their cohorts are trying to create a constitutional and state crisis. We need to be cautious about that. The BNP urges everybody to remain united against the fascist conspiracies."
The BNP leader said this while speaking to Prothom Alo following a meeting with the chief advisor at the guest house Jamuna at around 11:30 am. BNP standing committee members Syed Nazrul Islam Khan and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury were present in the meeting too.
President Md Shahbuddin recently remarked that there is no documentary evidence of Sheikh Hasina’s resignation. Following that, the Students Against Discrimination and several other organisations demanded the president’s resignation. In this situation, the three BNP leaders met the chief advisor on Wednesday morning.
Speaking to the newspersons following the meeting, BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said they asked the chief advisor to remain conscious to prevent any further constitutional crisis in the country at the moment.