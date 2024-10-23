BNP doesn’t want any state or constitutional crisis: Salahuddin

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said that his party does not want any state, constitutional and political crisis in the country at the moment centering the post of president.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday afternoon, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “President is the highest constitutional post. It’s not any personal matter. The president is a constitutional body. Therefore, it would not be prudent to create any constitutional crisis right now.

The BNP leader further said, "The fascists and their cohorts are trying to create a constitutional and state crisis. We need to be cautious about that. The BNP urges everybody to remain united against the fascist conspiracies."