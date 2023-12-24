BNP observing dawn-to-dusk blockade today

BNP’s dawn-to-dusk blockade is being enforced today after a three-day mass campaign calling for boycotting the vote and a non-cooperation movement.

BNP and like-minded parties have called the programmes terming the upcoming election as one of ‘dummy parties’ and ‘dummy candidates’. The opposition parties have been continuing simultaneous movement since 29 October after BNP’s grand rally in Dhaka was foiled the day before.

Since 29 October, the opposition parties have enforced hartals in four phases and communication blockades in 12 phases.