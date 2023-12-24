BNP observing dawn-to-dusk blockade today

BNP’s dawn-to-dusk blockade is being enforced today after a three-day mass campaign calling for boycotting the vote and a non-cooperation movement.
BNP and like-minded parties have called the programmes terming the upcoming election as one of ‘dummy parties’ and ‘dummy candidates’. The opposition parties have been continuing simultaneous movement since 29 October after BNP’s grand rally in Dhaka was foiled the day before.
Since 29 October, the opposition parties have enforced hartals in four phases and communication blockades in 12 phases.
BNP sources said the party will roll out fresh programmes later today.
BNP and other opposition parties have held a campaign throughout the country for three days since 21 December urging people to boycott the one-sided vote and no-cooperation with the current government.
We are in three streets and will remain so until this autocratic government does not step downMoyeen Khan
While distributing leaflets in front of the press club at around 11am on Saturday, BNP’s standing committee member Moyeen Khan said, “We have been waging a movement to restore the basic rights and voting rights of the people. We are in three streets and will remain so until this autocratic government does not step down.”
While distributing leaflets at Rampura and Shahjahanpur Kachabazar areas in the city, BNP’s senior joint secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged the government is flouting the will of the people by clinging to power taking help from a neighboring country.
Later at a virtual press briefing in the evening, the BNP leader said more than 120 leaders-activists of the party were arrested in the last 24 hours.