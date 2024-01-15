JaPa leaders, activists vent anger at party top brass

Several leaders and activists of Jatiya Party who concede defeat in the 12th parliamentary elections have vented anger at the party’s top leadership including secretary general GM Quader on various allegations including non-cooperation to the party candidate from the party leadership in the polls.
The defeated leaders and activists expressed their discontent while exchanging views at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh, in Dhaka on Sunday. Jatiya party co-chairman Syed Abu Hossain, presidium members Shafiqul Islam and Saifuddin Ahmed, among other party leaders, spoke at the event.
Sharing experiences from the polls campaign, Falze Elahi, who contested the polls, said, “People told us you have sold 26 heads, how do you come to seek votes. We did not want to sell 26 heads.”
Referring to the party chairman GM Quader, he said, “You give us decision at a time when we can do nothing. We have become the betrayers again and again.”
Falze Elahi alleged they called the party general secretary at least 100 times during the polls, but he did not pick the phone.
Nurul Islam, who lost the polls from Kishoreganj-6 seats, said, “We believed in him (GM Quader) and made him chairman before the election, but this we became scapegoat again.”
He said Tk 1 million has been received at his name, and he wanted know from the party’s top leadership about where his share is.
Zahirul Islam, who contested from Sirajganj-1 seat, said they could not reach the party secretary general over phone during the election.
Zahirul Islam, who contested from Sirajganj-6 constituency, said, “We want to know where the money allocated for us has gone.”
Yeahiya Chowdhury vied in the polls from Sylhet-2 seat, He said, “GM Quader has been vocal against whim and familiocracy, but this time he forgot everything after he confirmed his wife’s seat through negotiation.”
Jatiya Party presidium member Shafiqul Islam said the chairman and the secretary general failed to negotiate with the government. People did not vote Jatiya Party because they negotiated with Awami League, and the responsibility falls in chairman and secretary general, he added.
He warned that if the expulsion order on Kazi Firoz Rashid is not rebooked, party leaders-activists who have been relieved of and expelled from the party, will be united.
Another presidium member Liaqta Hossain, who contested the election from Narayanganj-3 constituency, said they did not gather today with any ill-motive.
Presidium members Saifuddin Ahmed, who vied the polls from Dhaka-4 seat, said, “I am telling GM Qauder that had he not join the polls he would became a hero. Perhaps, we did not get anything right this moment, but ours would have been future Bangladesh.”
Jaatiya Party faces many losses due to participating in the 12th parliamentary election, he observed.
Jatiya Party co-chairman Syed Abu Hossain, who contested from Dhaka-4 seat, said, “We face disaster in this election and we are extremely frustrated. We only won in 11 seats. However, we did not gather to break out the party and we have not attempted to condense the party either.”
Referring to the 48-hour ultimatum to the party chairman and secretary general, Syed Abu Hossain said they have no connection to the ultimatum and they would investigate to find out those who gave it.