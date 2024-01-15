JaPa leaders, activists vent anger at party top brass

Several leaders and activists of Jatiya Party who concede defeat in the 12th parliamentary elections have vented anger at the party’s top leadership including secretary general GM Quader on various allegations including non-cooperation to the party candidate from the party leadership in the polls.

The defeated leaders and activists expressed their discontent while exchanging views at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh, in Dhaka on Sunday. Jatiya party co-chairman Syed Abu Hossain, presidium members Shafiqul Islam and Saifuddin Ahmed, among other party leaders, spoke at the event.

Sharing experiences from the polls campaign, Falze Elahi, who contested the polls, said, “People told us you have sold 26 heads, how do you come to seek votes. We did not want to sell 26 heads.”