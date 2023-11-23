Join the polls, let’s see how you fare: PM Hasina to BNP

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to join the polls to check who the people want in power.

She said this during the meeting of ruling Awami League’s parliamentary nomination board at the Dhaka district office of the party on Thursday. Awami League president Sheikh Hasina is presiding over the meeting.

Addressing BNP, Sheikh Hasina said, “They won’t join the polls. They don’t have the confidence to compete in the polls. Who is the head of this party? Wasn’t there any leader in Bangladesh who could be the chairman of BNP?”