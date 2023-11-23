Join the polls, let’s see how you fare: PM Hasina to BNP

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to join the polls to check who the people want in power.
She said this during the meeting of ruling Awami League’s parliamentary nomination board at the Dhaka district office of the party on Thursday. Awami League president Sheikh Hasina is presiding over the meeting.
Addressing BNP, Sheikh Hasina said, “They won’t join the polls. They don’t have the confidence to compete in the polls. Who is the head of this party? Wasn’t there any leader in Bangladesh who could be the chairman of BNP?”
The Awami League president further said, “As the party exists, they (BNP) could at least sell the nomination papers, which is one of their businesses. They have done it before. They can join the polls for this business at least.”
Addressing BNP, the prime minister said, “Join the polls and let’s see how you fare. Let’s check who the people want in power.”
The PM also thanked the parties who have already declared to join the polls. She said there is no doubt that the election will be free and fair.
Sheikh Hasina said, “BNP started regaining people’s confidence, when they were holding rallies and other programmes in a peaceful way. They were getting people’s support. The number of people attending their programmes was increasing. However, they returned to their roots by starting violence again.
The prime minister also urged the people to take a stance against hartals (strikes), blockades and arson violence.