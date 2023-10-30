Awami League will not allow BNP to rebound 

Meanwhile, in response to BNP's three-day blockade, Awami League will organise a 'peace rally' across the country on those three days and will maintain vigilance at all party offices, from the central level to the rural level.

Additionally, Awami League leaders and members will remain on alert to prevent BNP leaders and members from successfully implementing the hartal-blockade. The prime minister will attend large gatherings in Dhaka and other locations as and when convenient.

The arrests of top BNP leaders began following the clashes and the death of a policeman during the grand rally on 28 October. Central Awami League leaders were observed in high spirits throughout the day yesterday. They believe that the BNP will no longer be able to demonstrate power on the streets.

Now, it remains to be seen how foreign powers, on whom the BNP had relied, will respond. A sense of relief is also noticeable among middle and lower-ranking leaders at the Awami League central office on Bangabandhu Avenue and the party president's political office in Dhanmondi.