Voting 'peaceful', candidates liable for murder: EC

Bangladesh Election Commission has expressed satisfaction over the fourth phase of pourashava polls.
EC secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker said the election has been peaceful while speaking with journalists at Nirbachan Bhaban at the city’s Agargaon area on Sunday evening.
Balloting in 55 pourashavas were held amid reports of sporadic violence and irregularities.
A man was shot dead and three others sustained bullet wounds in a clash between the supporters of two councillor candidates at Patiya pourashava of Chattogram.
EC secretary blamed the two candidates for the clash but maintained that peaceful environment existed there despite the murder.
Terming the incident unfortunate, Humayun said the incident did not hamper voting in Patiya pourashava.
Asked how can the environment remain conducive despite the incident of murder, the EC secretary said, “It was an isolated incident between the candidates. A man was killed by the clash that broke out suddenly. The voters were not supposed to go to the place where the incident took place, they were supposed to go to polling centres.”
He said the candidates are to be blamed for the killing. Law enforcers and presiding officers all have said the environment was conducive there.
Humayun Kabir Khandaker said the law enforcers were present at the polling centre, but the clash took place outside.
The EC secretary also said the fourth phase of pourashava election was held peacefully across the country.
Polling was suspended in four centres in Nashingdi, one in Noakhali’s Sonaimuri, two in Shariatpur’s Damudya but other centres saw peaceful election, he added.