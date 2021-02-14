Voting 'peaceful', candidates liable for murder: EC

Bangladesh Election Commission has expressed satisfaction over the fourth phase of pourashava polls.

EC secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker said the election has been peaceful while speaking with journalists at Nirbachan Bhaban at the city’s Agargaon area on Sunday evening.

Balloting in 55 pourashavas were held amid reports of sporadic violence and irregularities.

A man was shot dead and three others sustained bullet wounds in a clash between the supporters of two councillor candidates at Patiya pourashava of Chattogram.