Voting underway in 29 municipalities

Voting to 29 municipalities began in the fifth phase of municipal elections on Sunday morning. Candidates contesting against ‘boat’, the electoral symbol of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, were complaining of facing threats and law suits and detention since the very first day of electioneering. There were clashes until the last day of campaigning that created worries among the voters about fair polls.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s mayoral candidate in Matlab municipality of Chandpur Enamul Haque alias Badal on Monday announced to boycott polls, alleging hindrances in electioneering, and threats and attacks by the ruling party men. Several other candidates contesting in the polls with ‘sheaf of paddy’, electoral symbol of de facto opposition BNP, brought allegations of facing threats and hindrances in campaigning in media conferences.

Amid all these allegations, the voting will continue from 8:00am to 4:00pm where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used.

* More to follow ...