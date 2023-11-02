JaPa urges prime minister to initiate for dialogue

Jatiya Party (JaPa) secretary general Mujibul Haque has called upon prime minister Sheikh Hasina to take an initiative for dialogue above everything.

He made the call while speaking on point of order in the parliament on Thursday.

JaPa MP Mujibul Haque said, "The prime minister, a daughter of the father of the nation, has a huge responsibility. I will request the prime minister to call all political parties to the discussion table on the election as the people want this."