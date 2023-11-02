JaPa urges prime minister to initiate for dialogue

Jatiya Party (JaPa) secretary general Mujibul Haque has called upon prime minister Sheikh Hasina to take an initiative for dialogue above everything.
He made the call while speaking on point of order in the parliament on Thursday.
JaPa MP Mujibul Haque said, "The prime minister, a daughter of the father of the nation, has a huge responsibility. I will request the prime minister to call all political parties to the discussion table on the election as the people want this."
Drawing the attention of the BNP, the JaPa leader said, "The oppositions including BNP should engage in discussion without any pre-condition."
Mujibul Haque said as big parties, Awami League and BNP have a responsibility to come to a discussion table leaving ego. If there is a will, it is possible to find a way to hold a neutral election within the constitution, he added.