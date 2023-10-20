If BNP is a terrorist party, you are the fathers of terrorism: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said, "You all have started a new tack now, that BNP is a terrorist party. The prime minister also made such a remark yesterday (Thursday). If BNP is a terrorist party, what are you all? You are the fathers of terrorism."
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was speaking at a seminar organised at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Friday afternoon in the capital. The seminar on "Agricultural Implements and Food Commodity Inflation: Government's Mismanagement -- Farmers and Common People Suffer," was organised by Sonali Dal of Bangladesh Agriculture University, Mymensingh.
It is the ruling Awami League that has made the state a terrorist state, claimed Mirza Fakhrul at the seminar, saying, "You all want to remain in power by transforming the entire state machinery into a rule of terrorism."
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told the seminar that the spiralling price of commodities was suffocating the people almost to death.
The BNP secretary general said the high prices of commodities was unprecedented. In all countries prices have risen to an extent, but in Bangladesh the rise in prices in unbelievable, unprecedented. There are many reasons behind this. The main reason is an unaccountable government."
Mirza Fakhrul alleged, "Many projects are being implemented. The main objective of these projects is theft. Things that would cost one crore taka, are done for three crore. That which is 10 crore, is carried out for 20 crore."
Addressing the officials, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Everyone (government officials) are involved in the projects in one way or the other. Being attached to a project means money. The way things stand now, the general people cannot buy eggs, cannot buy dal, cannot buy spinach, but Tk 365 crore is being spent on cars for the UNOs and DCs as bribes during the election. They are being paid separately. It has been heard that the DCs and SPs and those who will conduct the election have already received money."
BNP is carrying out its movement in a peaceful and orderly democratic manner, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, adding, "What have no firearms or weapons to scare you with, or to arrest you. We can't take you to the DB (Detective Branch) to torture you. We do not have that power." He said, "The power we have is to organise the people, to tell the people that if they want to be free of this situation, if they want to emerge from this predicament, they must take to the streets. Coming out to the streets is the main thing."
Also addressing the seminar were the party's standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan, vice chairman Abdul Awal, advisors to the chairperson Professor Tajmeri AS Islam, Abdus Salam and others.
The seminar was chaired by Professor Golam Hafiz, president of Sonali Dal of Bangladesh Agriculture University, Mymensingh. The event was conducted by the organisation's general secretary Abul Kalam Azad.