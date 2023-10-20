If BNP is a terrorist party, you are the fathers of terrorism: Fakhrul

BNP is carrying out its movement in a peaceful and orderly democratic manner, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, adding, "What have no firearms or weapons to scare you with, or to arrest you. We can't take you to the DB (Detective Branch) to torture you. We do not have that power." He said, "The power we have is to organise the people, to tell the people that if they want to be free of this situation, if they want to emerge from this predicament, they must take to the streets. Coming out to the streets is the main thing."

Also addressing the seminar were the party's standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan, vice chairman Abdul Awal, advisors to the chairperson Professor Tajmeri AS Islam, Abdus Salam and others.

The seminar was chaired by Professor Golam Hafiz, president of Sonali Dal of Bangladesh Agriculture University, Mymensingh. The event was conducted by the organisation's general secretary Abul Kalam Azad.