Awami League doesn’t have capacity to mount activities ahead of 5 August: Home Minister
The Awami League, whose activities have been banned, lacks the capacity to organise any activities surrounding the second anniversary of the July Mass Uprising, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said.
He said the party was, on the one hand, a banned organisation (activities prohibited) and, on the other, a mafia force. “They may occasionally make token gestures from abroad. Beyond that, nothing more is to be expected,” he said.
Salahuddin Ahmed made the remarks today, Monday, in response to questions from journalists in front of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat.
The Awami League government was ousted on 5 August 2024 during the July Mass Uprising. Referring to the law and order situation ahead of this year’s anniversary, the home minister said a meeting chaired by the prime minister would be held tomorrow, Tuesday.
Representatives of all political parties will attend the meeting, he added.
Salahuddin Ahmed said the Awami League will not be allowed to carry out any acts of sabotage centring on 5 August. “The party no longer possesses the capability to do so,” he said.
Responding to a question regarding reports that former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed had been granted bail in Duba of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the home minister said the law firm engaged by the Bangladesh government had been requested to take immediate steps to have the bail revoked.
He further said Benazir Ahmed had been granted conditional bail but added that he was not yet in a position to explain why the bail had been granted.
He also stated that Benazir possesses a passport issued by another country.
Asked about the recent discovery of a “bomb-like object” at a metro station, Salahuddin Ahmed said there was no cause for public alarm.
He said certain individuals or groups had sought to undermine communal harmony and that an investigation was under way to identify those responsible.
The home minister stated extremist activities were now far less prevalent than in the past. Law enforcement agencies remain on high alert, he said, adding that they continue to work actively to prevent extremist activities across the country. The government is determined to ensure that extremists and religious militants are not allowed to regain a foothold.
Asked about the recent visit to Bangladesh by Sergio Gor, Special Envoy to US President Donald Trump, Salahuddin Ahmed described the visit as significant.
He said the envoy himself had stated that the United States would extend every possible assistance to the government of Tarique Rahman.