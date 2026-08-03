Awami League doesn’t have capacity to mount activities ahead of 5 August: Home Minister

Salahuddin Ahmed made the remarks today, Monday, in response to questions from journalists in front of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat.

The Awami League government was ousted on 5 August 2024 during the July Mass Uprising. Referring to the law and order situation ahead of this year’s anniversary, the home minister said a meeting chaired by the prime minister would be held tomorrow, Tuesday.

Representatives of all political parties will attend the meeting, he added.

Salahuddin Ahmed said the Awami League will not be allowed to carry out any acts of sabotage centring on 5 August. “The party no longer possesses the capability to do so,” he said.