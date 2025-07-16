What’s happening in Gopalganj? Jamaat ameer asks in Facebook post

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman raised concerns on Facebook about the attack by activists of the Awami League on the ‘March to Gopalganj’ programme of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

In a post on Wednesday, Shafiqur Rahman wrote, “Gopalganj is indeed a part of Bangladesh. As far as I know, NCP leaders had engaged in discussions with all levels of the administration in advance and sought their cooperation to carry out the programme. This is their political right. But given the current situation, there seems to be no visible presence of law enforcement on the ground. The government must take all necessary actions immediately. Otherwise, it will bear full responsibility in history.”