Ban on Awami League’s activities, gazette notification issued

Public Security Division joint secretary Ziauddin Ahmed confirmed this to Prothom Alo Monday afternoon.

Earlier, on Sunday, the interim government issued the Anti-terrorism Act (amended) Ordinance including a new provision of imposing ban on persons or any entity (organisation) involved in violence and terrorism.

As per the previous version of the act, to meet the purpose of the act, the government may, on the basis of reasonable grounds that any person or entity is involved in terrorist acts, list such a person in the Schedule or declare the entity prohibited and list it in the Schedule by issuing official gazette notifications.

However, there was no provision in the law regarding the prohibition of the activities of any entity. The new amendment allows the government to impose a ban on activities of any entity.