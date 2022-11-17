50 BNP men injured as police attack Habiganj meeting

After the meeting got underway in the late evening, police at one point baton charged the BNP men, leaving around 50 leaders and activists of the party injured, Jalal added.

“The BNP men hurled bricks at us. We stopped them as they were trying to create violence. Ten police personnel of Lakhai Police Station were hurt in the clash. Police fired several teargas shells and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control,” said Nunu Miah, officer-in-charge of Lakhai Police Station.

However, Jalal said police also confined the BNP leaders to its Lakhai office for almost two hours. “When we were allowed to go, we had our meeting at Bamoi Bazar.”