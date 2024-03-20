Khaleda Zia’s sentence to be suspended for six more months
Suspension of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s sentence is going to be extended for six more months.
The law ministry has given its opinion regarding the extension on the two previous conditions that she won't go abroad and take treatment in the country. The law ministry’s opinion would be sent to the home ministry. Later, the home ministry will complete the next procedure and publish the gazette in the end.
An official of the law ministry told Prothom Alo that the law minister Anisul Huq confirmed the development to newsmen.
The former prime minister was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail after she had been sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018.
She was convicted in a second corruption case later.
The government on 25 March in 2020 released Khaleda Zia on a few conditions in an executive order.
The BNP chief has been staying at her Gulshan residence since her release from jail. A special team of her personal physicians has been overseeing her treatment.