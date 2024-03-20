Khaleda Zia’s sentence to be suspended for six more months

Suspension of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s sentence is going to be extended for six more months.

The law ministry has given its opinion regarding the extension on the two previous conditions that she won't go abroad and take treatment in the country. The law ministry’s opinion would be sent to the home ministry. Later, the home ministry will complete the next procedure and publish the gazette in the end.

An official of the law ministry told Prothom Alo that the law minister Anisul Huq confirmed the development to newsmen.