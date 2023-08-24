JCD accuses DB police of torture after arrests of its activists, leaders

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) acting president Rashed Iqbal Khan on Thursday alleged that the government has started arresting the leaders and activists of their organisation as part of a move to thwart the opposition’s one-point movement.

He also accused the authorities of torturing their party activists and leaders after arrests.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP’s Naya Paltan central office, he also alleged that the members of the Detective Brach (DB) of police recently staged a drama “with a poorly drafted script” by showing six JCD leaders arrested with arms.

The JCD leader said Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said a few days back that BNP leaders and workers are gearing up for unleashing violence.