Flag of July uprising will fly from every house in Gopalganj: Nahid Islam
Nahid Islam, convenor of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has stated that the flag of July mass uprising will be flying from every house of Gopalganj.
He made the statement in a verified post on his official Facebook page in the afternoon today, Thursday.
Nahid Islam’s Facebook post:
Our stand on Gopalganj was already made clear in yesterday’s statement. Our commitment to Gopalganj is the same as it is to the rest of Bangladesh. We oppose any political discrimination against the people of Gopalganj.
We will free Gopalganj and the whole Bangladesh from Mujibist terrorism and fascism. For generations, Awami League has endangered the lives of the people of Gopalganj, defiled the Liberation War and wronged the followers of the Hindu religion. We have said that we will change this situation.
We did not go to wage war. We had a pre-announced peaceful programme scheduled. The Mujibist terrorists carried out an armed attack on us with the intent to kill just as they did during the July uprising. Awami League always wants to create a civil war-like situation.
Even after so many killings by the Awami League during the uprising, some still wanted to bring a ‘refined Awami League’ after 5 August. They must remember that the Awami League is no longer a political party; it is a terrorist organisation.
Since 5 August, we have been repeatedly saying that we demand justice for the July mass killings in the legal and judicial procedure. But the leaders and activists of the Awami League and Chhatra League have not been arrested on a large scale. Even when they are arrested, they’re released on bail from the court or escape from police station.
Collaborators of fascism and corrupt officials, who can easily be bought with money, still remain hidden at all levels of the administration. Leaders and activists of the banned organisation Chhatra League from across the country were present in Gopalganj yesterday.
Despite the sabotage in the morning, we entered Gopalganj only after receiving security clearance, as instructed by the administration and security forces. We did not carry out a road march, held a street rally only. Our supporters from different upazilas of Goalganj were prevented from joining in and their buses were stopped at different points.
Still, we completed our street rally peacefully. While leaving, Awami League terrorists launched an armed attack on us. We exited Gopalganj following the instructions of the security forces.
We have heard of four deaths. We do not support or expect to see any extrajudicial killings. The terrorists must be dealt with in the judicial process. Had the administration and the intelligence agencies taken proper steps in time, such a situation could have been avoided.
The government and administration must take responsibility for this. We demand a thorough investigation of the entire incident and prosecution of the terrorists. The terrorists must be arrested based on specific information. The arrest operation has to be run across the country and not just in Gopalganj.
We had made a commitment to go to Gopalganj, and we did. Now, taking an oath on the blood of the martyrs we declare, we will not let Mujibism take root in Gopalganj or anywhere else on Bangladeshi soil.
We will return to Gopalganj. If we are alive, we will organise programmes in every upazila, in every village of Gopalganj. The flag of the July uprising will fly from every house of Gopalganj. Gopalganj will not belong to the Mujibists, it will belong to the pro-Bangladeshis.
We will reclaim the Gopalganj of martyrs Babu Mollah and Rathin Biswas. The graves of our martyrs lie in Muksudpur and Kotalipara. We will not let this soil belong to the Mujibists. Not even an inch of Bangladeshi land will belong to them, Inshallah.
Our thanks to those who condemned yesterday’s attack and took to the streets in protest. We’ll see you at the road march in Faridpur.