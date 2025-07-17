Flag of July uprising will fly from every house in Gopalganj: Nahid Islam

Nahid Islam, convenor of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has stated that the flag of July mass uprising will be flying from every house of Gopalganj.

He made the statement in a verified post on his official Facebook page in the afternoon today, Thursday.

Nahid Islam’s Facebook post:

Our stand on Gopalganj was already made clear in yesterday’s statement. Our commitment to Gopalganj is the same as it is to the rest of Bangladesh. We oppose any political discrimination against the people of Gopalganj.

We will free Gopalganj and the whole Bangladesh from Mujibist terrorism and fascism. For generations, Awami League has endangered the lives of the people of Gopalganj, defiled the Liberation War and wronged the followers of the Hindu religion. We have said that we will change this situation.