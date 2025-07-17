Curfew in Gopalganj: Tense morning with empty roads, markets

A curfew has been in effect in Gopalganj since Wednesday night following a day-long spree of attacks, clashes, vandalism, and arson surrounding the National Citizen Party (NCP)’s rally in the Sadar upazila yesterday.

After a night filled with fear and anxiety, a tense calm continued this Thursday morning.

Despite the curfew, a limited number of people were seen on the streets. Those going out appeared to be doing so for urgent needs, heading toward various destinations. Between 7:00 and 8:00 am, the presence of police or law enforcement agencies on the streets was scarcely visible.