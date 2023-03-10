40 world leaders' letter for Dr Yunus a conspiracy: Hanif

Bangladesh Islami Oikya Jote organised the rally in protest against the conspiracy against the country's development, peace and the government.
Hanif said the letter of world leaders did not come as news rather it came as an advertisement.
"I do believe that confusion is being created in the name of the letter," he said.
Bangladesh Islami Oikya Jote and Islami Democratic Alliance chairman Misbahur Rahman Chowdhury chaired the programme while Workers Party politburo member Mostafa Lutfullah, MP, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD) vice president Nurul Akhtar, Gonotantri Party secretary general Shahadat Hossain and Trinamool BNP joint secretary general Akkas Ali Khan addressed it, among others.