'Open letter on Yunus is an advertisement, not statement'

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Friday said that the statement of 40 world leaders about Bangladesh's one and only Nobel laureate, microcredit pioneer Md Yunus, is an advertisement, not a statement.

"There is a difference between an advertisement and a statement," Hasan Mahmud explained, reports UNB.

"It cannot be called a statement, it is an advertisement. An advertisement in the name of 40 people has been printed in The Washington Post at a cost of crores of money."