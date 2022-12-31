BNP leaders react to Abdus Sattar’s resignation from party

Claiming that he knew nothing of the matter, district BNP convener Zillur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “Neither he nor anyone of his family has contacted us in this regard.”

Earlier when a call was made to Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan’s mobile phone, his son Mainul Hasan Bhuiyan replied. He told Prothom Alo, “My father has been with BNP politics from the very start. He is old now. Also, he has been the district BNP president for a stretch of 27 years now. He is advisor to the party’s chairperson. He resigned from parliament in accordance to the party’s decision. But since after the last election, he is not consulted about anything concerning the central or district BNP.”

District BNP convener Zillur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan lives in Dhaka. I do not know his house. he does not reply to calls on his cell phone. How can we consult him then? If he contests in the by-election as an independent candidate or from any other party, no one in the party will work for him.”

Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan’s son Mainul Hasan Bhuiyan also said that his father was not even consulted about forming the committee in his own upazila, adding, “The acting chairman of the party does not reply to his calls. My father has resigned from the party while his dignity is still intact.”

When asked if his father would contest in the coming by-election, Mainul Hasan replied, “Our family has not taken any decision in this regard as yet.”