BNP-police clash at railway station, AL men with arms at various points

The public rally organised by the Khulna city and district BNP is being held at the Sonali Bank Chattar in the city.

Although the situation has been normal since the morning, tension has been escalating as time passes.

Leaders and activists of ruling Awami League and Jubo League have taken positions at different intersections in the city. They even staged armed showdowns at some places.

BNP activists were allegedly beaten up by the supporters of the ruling party men at that time.