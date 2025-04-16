Dr Yunus named among 100 most influential people of Time magazine

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus has been named among TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2025.

This recognition follows his pivotal role in steering Bangladesh toward democracy following last year’s student-led uprising.

In a tribute published in the Time, former US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton praised the Nobel Peace Prize laureate for stepping into leadership during a critical juncture in the nation’s history.

“After a student-led uprising toppled Bangladesh's authoritarian prime minister last year, a known leader stepped up to guide the nation toward democracy: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus,” Clinton writes.