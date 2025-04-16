Dr Yunus named among 100 most influential people of Time magazine
Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus has been named among TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2025.
This recognition follows his pivotal role in steering Bangladesh toward democracy following last year’s student-led uprising.
In a tribute published in the Time, former US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton praised the Nobel Peace Prize laureate for stepping into leadership during a critical juncture in the nation’s history.
“After a student-led uprising toppled Bangladesh's authoritarian prime minister last year, a known leader stepped up to guide the nation toward democracy: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus,” Clinton writes.
Highlighting Yunus’ legacy, Clinton recalled his work in founding Grameen Bank, which revolutionised microfinance by extending small loans to impoverished communities—97 per cent of them women—enabling millions to start businesses, support their families, and reclaim their dignity.
“I first met Yunus when he travelled to Arkansas to help then Governor Bill Clinton and me set up similar programmes in the US,” she said. “Since then, wherever I've travelled in the world, I have witnessed the extraordinary impact of his work—lives transformed, communities lifted, and hope reborn.”
Clinton noted that Yunus has once again responded to his country’s call by leading the post-uprising transitional government as chief adviser.
“As he shepherds Bangladesh out of the shadows of oppression, he is restoring human rights, demanding accountability, and laying the foundations for a just and free society,” she added.
The Time 100 list honours influential figures worldwide for their impact and leadership.