Politics

National election

We'll make the level playing field, the parties can decide to play or not: EC

Staff Correspondent
Khulna
default-image

Election commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan on Friday said a level-playing field will be prepared and it is up to the respective parties to play on the field or not.

The EC came up with this assurance while talking to journalists following the inauguration of voter list registration activity-2022 in Khulna.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"We are the election commission. We will prepare a level-playing field. But it is the choice of the respective teams to play at that ground or not. We, however, want to assure all that we will try our best to hold a free, fair and inclusive election."

Talking about Awami League's (AL) interest in EVM, he said, "Any party can want the election in any way. However, we, the commission, will ensure the right thing through discussions. We can guarantee that there is no alternative to transparency and there will be no lacking of sincerity."

Advertisement
Read more from Politics
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement