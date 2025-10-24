Jamaat Ameer offers unconditional apology
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s Ameer, Shafiqur Rahman, has offered an unconditional apology, saying that if anyone has ever been hurt by his party since 1947, he seeks their forgiveness.
During his visit to the United States, Shafiqur Rahman made the remarks while speaking at a discussion in New York last Wednesday. The event was organised by the Coalition of Bangladeshi American Associations (COBA) and attended by journalists as well as Jamaat leaders and activists.
Shafiqur Rahman said, “From 1947 to this day, 22 October, 2025, at 8:11 pm, whoever has suffered any pain or harm because of us — I seek forgiveness unconditionally, whether from an individual or from the entire nation. It makes no difference.”
He added, “When ATM Azharul Islam was recently released from prison, I also said then that if anyone has been hurt or harmed by Jamaat-e-Islami since 1947, I seek unconditional forgiveness on behalf of all individuals and the organisation. Please forgive us.”
Shafiqur Rahman continued, “We are human beings, and our organisation is a human one. Out of a hundred decisions, ninety-nine might be right — one could be wrong. If that wrong decision caused harm to the nation, then why should it be difficult for us to ask forgiveness for that?”
He further stated, “I have never said in my life — nor have my colleagues or seniors — that we are beyond mistakes. If any party claims to be above all errors, surely the nation will not accept that. For every mistake we have made, knowingly or unknowingly, we are grateful to those who corrected us. And to those who have been hurt by our mistakes, we sincerely apologise.”
Addressing the issue of Jamaat’s role during the Liberation War, Shafiqur Rahman said, “Did Jamaat have a role in 1971? Of course it did. Jamaat at that time believed that Pakistan should remain united. But even then, many Awami League leaders worked under the Pakistan government, drew salaries, and their family members received rations and other benefits from that government.”
The event was moderated by Nakibur Rahman, spokesperson of Jamaat-e-Islami USA.