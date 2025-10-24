Jamaat Ameer offers unconditional apology

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s Ameer, Shafiqur Rahman, has offered an unconditional apology, saying that if anyone has ever been hurt by his party since 1947, he seeks their forgiveness.

During his visit to the United States, Shafiqur Rahman made the remarks while speaking at a discussion in New York last Wednesday. The event was organised by the Coalition of Bangladeshi American Associations (COBA) and attended by journalists as well as Jamaat leaders and activists.

Shafiqur Rahman said, “From 1947 to this day, 22 October, 2025, at 8:11 pm, whoever has suffered any pain or harm because of us — I seek forgiveness unconditionally, whether from an individual or from the entire nation. It makes no difference.”