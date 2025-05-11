War crimes collaborators must apologise: Mahfuj Alam

There is no forgiveness for the pro-Mujib leftists. They are the brains behind enforced disappearances and killings by Awami League at Shapla Chattar, and the killings during the anti-Modi movement.

They are the thirty sixth division, and remained unscathed even after their campaign (in favour of the establishment) during July.

Till date, the pro-Mujib leftists have continued to betray the July spirit both culturally and intellectually.

Staying in the country, they are continuously conspiring against the pro-July forces. All these ‘B’ teams of the Awami League will soon be defeated. There is no point in relying on others.