War crimes collaborators must apologise: Mahfuj Alam
Information and broadcasting adviser Mahfuj Alam has said the collaborators of war crimes in 1971 must offer a public apology and avoid a pro-Pakistan stance if they want to do politics in Bangladesh.
He made the statement through a Facebook post in the early hours on Sunday.
In the post, Mahfuj Alam wrote:
The question of 1971 must be resolved. The collaborators of war crimes must apologise. For doing politics in Bangladesh, the pro-Pakistan approach must be dropped. Spinning narratives in favour of mass killings must be stopped. The tendency of joining the July forces and carrying out sabotage must be ended. They have to come forward with an honest mindset.
There is no forgiveness for the pro-Mujib leftists. They are the brains behind enforced disappearances and killings by Awami League at Shapla Chattar, and the killings during the anti-Modi movement.
They are the thirty sixth division, and remained unscathed even after their campaign (in favour of the establishment) during July.
Till date, the pro-Mujib leftists have continued to betray the July spirit both culturally and intellectually.
Staying in the country, they are continuously conspiring against the pro-July forces. All these ‘B’ teams of the Awami League will soon be defeated. There is no point in relying on others.